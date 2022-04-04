Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Rajat Patidar as replacement for Karnataka batter Luvnith Sisodia who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

Patidar, the right-handed batter, had previously represented the RCB franchise four times and will again join the franchise for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

In domestic cricket, where he plays for Madhya Pradesh, Patidar has played 31 T20s and scored 861 runs with seven half-centuries under his belt.

“We’re glad to welcome Rajat Patidar back into the RCB camp for the remainder of IPL 2022. He replaces the injured Luvnith Sisodia, who will continue to be in the RCB bio bubble to complete his rehab,” said RCB in an official announcement on Sunday.

RCB will face Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, have played two matches so far this season and have won and lost one game each.