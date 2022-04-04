IPL 2022 Watch: ‘Average cricket so far, we should have won two out of two,’ says DC Head Coach Ricky Ponting Ponting, in the post-match speech after the game against Gujarat Titans, focused on taking it one game at a time to better their position in the points table. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago File image of Ricky Ponting | Delhi Capitals Media 🎥 | Here's a peek into our dressing room during @RickyPonting's post-match speech after #GTvDC as the Head Coach and the Captain had just the right things to say to the squad 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ppqyq62Dfk— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titants Rishabh Pant IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio