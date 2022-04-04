🎥 | Here's a peek into our dressing room during @RickyPonting's post-match speech after #GTvDC as the Head Coach and the Captain had just the right things to say to the squad 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ppqyq62Dfk