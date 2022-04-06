On Tuesday, Dinesh Karthik ensured that Royal Challengers Bangalore got the win over Rajasthan Royals, as he starred in the thrilling four-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The sensational display of hitting from Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped RCB recover from a mini batting collapse that left them reeling at 62 for four.

Karthik played a match-defining unbeaten knock of 44 off 23, along with Ahmed (45 off 26), as the duo powered RCB to chase down the 170-run target in 19.1 overs handing them their second win in three games. It was also the Royals’ first loss of the season.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after being adjudged man of the match, the wicket-keeper-batter said, “I think I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself because I felt last year I could’ve done a little better.”

The 37-year-old, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 5 Crore in the auction, detailed the changes in his training and preparation in the lead-up to the IPL, his finishing skills in the shortest format and the personal goals he set for himself.

“When I went in, we needed 12 runs per over and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can take down.”

“The way I trained was a little different - hats off to the person I trained with. He put me through some things which was very important for me in life as well. I say that only because I was making a conscious effort to tell myself that I’m not done yet,” he continued.

“I have a goal and I want to achieve something and I tried my best in terms of preparation.”

The stumper scored 21 off Tamil Nadu team mate R Ashwin’s over, essentially shifting the momentum in RCB’s favour.

Explaining the process that helps him premeditate the areas he needs to target in the shortest format of the game, he said, “I made a lot of conscious effort to play white-ball cricket, I don’t play four-day cricket anymore. The quantity of matches has reduced.

“I have to play that much more matches as practice matches and scenarios. So, I try and do a lot more of that... going to grounds and a lot of people have been with me in this journey when I practice.”

Quotes courtesy: PTI