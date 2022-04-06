IPL 2022 Watch: David Warner excited to play under Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals The seasoned opener missed the first two games for DC but is available for selection now. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Twitter @DelhiCapitals The smile says it all 💙📹 | This season's first interview with @davidwarner31 👉🏼 He is excited and ready to ROAR for Delhi again 🤩🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #CapitalsUnplugged | @TajMahalMumbai | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/gYfSVj1TWH— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket Indian Premier League David Warner ipl 2022 delhi capitals Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio