The National Rifle Association of India announced a 12-member Indian shooting contingent for the year’s third International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, scheduled to be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between May 27 and June 07.

A 43-member contingent for the Junior ISSF World Cup in Suhl, Germany, scheduled between May 09 and May 20 was also announced.

While the senior squad for the Baku World Cup comprises Rifle shooters only, the squad for the Junior World Cup has participants in all three disciplines of Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun.

The NRAI also on the day, finalised the national squads for the year in all three shooting disciplines and among notable names, London Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and India’s most decorated ISSF medallist Jitu Rai, have made a comeback into the squad.

India’s next international shooting engagement is the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, where a nine-member squad had already been entered.

The Lonato World Cup is scheduled to begin on April 19. Both the Rifle and Pistol squads had decided to skip the year’s second Rifle/Pistol World Cup, scheduled to begin in the Brazilian capital of Rio De Janeiro in a couple of days.