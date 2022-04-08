Ace shuttlers World No 7 PV Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth kept Indian hopes alive by storming through to the women’s and men’s singles semi-finals respectively at the Korea Open Super 500 on Friday.

In the second match of the day on Court 1 at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, Srikanth outwitted South Korea’s Wan Ho Son 21-12, 18-21, 21-12 in a battle between two former World No 1s that lasted 62 minutes.

Ahead of the quarterfinal, Srikanth had a 4-7 record versus the Korean, including three losses to him in their last three encounters.

On Friday though, the Indian played better badminton than his opponent, who is returning to international badminton after a two-year layoff. Although Srikanth won the opening game 21-12, the second game was far more competitive as Son came back strongly to win it 21-18. Having taken the match to a deciding third game, it was Srikanth who eventually prevailed to win the match 21-12, 18-21, 21-12 to go through to the semi-finals.

Semifinals in sight for Kidambi Srikanth 🇮🇳 and Son Wanho 🇰🇷 as they battle in a three-game encounter.#KoreaOpen2022 #BWFWorldTour pic.twitter.com/o7ziDzX1UB — BWF (@bwfmedia) April 8, 2022

The fifth-seeded Indian, who will be making his second semifinal appearance in a row, will face Jonatan Christie in the semi-final, in what will be a repeat of the encounter at the recent Swiss Open semi-final that the Indian lost.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles quarterfinal match, Sindhu got the better of familiar foe, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who she also beat in the final of the Swiss Open last month. The 2019 world champion, who has won two Super 300 championships this season at the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open, now leads the sixth seeded Thai 17-1 in 18 encounters

However, unlike the close first game in Swiss Open final recently, Sindhu was off to a flier in the first game, winning it 21-10. The second game was relatively harder as Busanan started to rally well. But it was Sindhu who claimed the win with a 21-16 score in the second game.

With this win, Sindhu reserved her place in what will be her fourth semi-final appearance of the season and is on course to potentially eye a victory in this tournament for a third time. She will face the winner of the match between Japan’s Saena Kawakami and fourth ranked Korea’s An Seyoung.