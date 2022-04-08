Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, India vs Korea as it happened: India through to semis after 3-0 win
Follow live updates of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match between India and South Korea.
Tournament streamed on Watch.Hockey app (with subscription) and Fancode in India.
That’s it from us for today. India will next play the winner of the Netherlands and hosts South Africa in the semi-final. That match will be on Sunday, April 10 at 17:00 hrs IST. We’ll see you then!
Player of the match: Mumtaz Khan. With six goal of the tournament, Khan has been the highest scorer for India.
“I’m so happy we’re in the semi-final,” is all she would offer in the post-match award presentation, amidst a big smile and thumbs-up.
“Very happy. It’s a great experience for them to get to the next step and play against another good opponent. We will have to focus on ourselves, we’re been doing that for the last four matches and we’ll do that irrespective of the opponent,” said India coach Erik Wonink.
FULL TIME: India 3-0 South Korea. India are through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Junior World Cup for only the second time in the history of the competition. Goals from Mumtaz Khan, Lalrindiki and Sangita Kumari made the difference for the Indians in this quarterfinal.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: We enter the final of the game. Lalremsiami takes it to the corner to run out the clock.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: Just under 4 minutes remaining, India so far has had 26 circle penetrations compared to 10 from Korea.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: The Koreans have started to put more pressure on the Indian defence.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: Another good chance for India goes begging. Salima gets the ball through to Sharmila with time and space. The shot goes wayward
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: Now a Korean player gets a green card. Gyeyeong Kim picks up a card after a push on Ajmina Kujur.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: Sharmila Devi gets a green card. And as play starts again, you can hear the scream ‘Shaanti rakho’ coming from the sidelines.
Q4 - India 3-0 South Korea: Lalrindiki starts off the final quarter.
Q3 - India 3-0 South Korea: That’s the end of the third quarter. It was a 15-minute spell where India, again, enjoyed possession. They didn’t create too many chances but didn’t let Korea make any of their own. Eventually the goal came in the 11th minute of the quarter (41 minutes) through Sangita after a ‘well disguised pass’ - as the commentator said - from Beauty.
Q3 - India 3-0 South Korea: Sharmila gets in a good cross from the right, Deepika controls and shoots but it clatters into Mumtaz, who just a few minutes ago got a nasty shot on her hand. She’ll have a few bruises to show at the end of this match.
Q3 - India 3-0 South Korea: GOAL FOR INDIA! Sangita scores the third. A lobbed-cross comes in from left with two Indian forwards in the circle along with just the goalkeeper. Beauty Dung Dung controls but fluffs her shot, getting a slight touch on it that throws off Eunji Kim, but gives Sangita the chance to slot home at ease.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: Lalremsiami gets a shot away, Sangita Kumari’s deflection goes just over the bar.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: Another chance for India. Vaishanvi crosses from the right, there’s a melee for the ball with a defender and Lalrindiki vying for the ball. It comes loose and Mumtaz gets a reverse hit away but the ball bobbled as she hit it and goes well over the top.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: Korea goes for the slap rather than drag-flick, Seona Kim’s deflection goes just over the crossbar.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: First penalty corner of the match for South Korea.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: Excellent interception by Ishika Chaudhary as Seona Kim looks for the pass to a forward in the circle.
Q3 - India 2-0 South Korea: India pushback to start the third quarter.
The second half is about to start. As it stands, India will move to the semi-final and will face the winner of the Netherlands and South Africa.
Possession is almost the same, but there is a vast gap in the circle penetrations and shots on goal.
“Good start from our side, good pressure on the ball. Good PCs and rebounding. It’s important to keep going around them and not playing one-on-one,” said India coach Erik Wonink at halftime.
There was also a green card right at the end of the first half for Priyanka for - allegedly - throwing her stick to block the ball. India will start with 10 players for the first two minutes of the third quarter.
The second quarter became a bit more physical as both sets of players used their bodies to wrestle - as legally as possible - and get control of the ball. Still it was the Indians who enjoyed better possession and share of the chances. No goals in this quarter though, as India holds on to the 2-0 lead through Mumtaz Khan and Lalrindiki’s first quarter goals.
Q2 - India 2-0 South Korea: The second quarter ends with a Korean chance. Seona Kim, the skipper gets a good sight at goal but doesn’t get a sweet connection on the ball, fluffing it safely to Bichu who kicks it away as the hooter buzzes.
Q2 - India 2-0 South Korea: Gaeun Kim gets the ball in the Indian circle. Not neatly trapped, and Lalremsiami stretches to nudge the ball just as Kim was getting ready to shoot. Bichu Kharibam in the Indian goal still hasn’t been tested yet, a credit to the Indian defence.
Q2 - India 2-0 South Korea: So far it’s been a bit cagey in this quarter, but the Indians have enjoyed better possession.
Q2 - India 2-0 South Korea: Vaishnavi does well to make some space and get a shot away, but it’s well wide.
Q2 - India 2-0 South Korea: Second quarter underway and India looking dangerous from the start.
That’s it for the first quarter. Both teams matched each other for the first 10 minutes of play. Korea led circle penetrations 3-2 after nine minutes. India’s third penetration was won the penalty corner that opened the scoring. Thereon it’s been one-way for India.
Q1 - India 2-0 South Korea: GOAL FOR INDIA! Few seconds from the first quarter hooter, Deepika shoots with a tomahawk attempt, goalkeeper Eunji Kim saves it, but the rebound falls kindly for Lalrindiki who taps it in.
Q1 - India 1-0 South Korea: Korea gets it away from danger.
Q1 - India 1-0 South Korea: Penalty corner for India.
Q1 - India 1-0 South Korea: GOAL FOR INDIA! Who else but Mumtaz Khan to deflect home for her sixth goal this tournament. Lalremsiami stops it well, Salima Tete slaps it towards goal and Khan, as cool as ever, happily deflects it home.
Q1 - India 0-0 South Korea: Penalty corner for India. Sharmila Devi’s solid run from the right and the resulting pass causes chaos as sticks try to capture the ball. Eventually it’s dangerous play by Korea that earns the PC.
Q1 - India 0-0 South Korea: Halfway through the first quarter, neither team has managed to make a telling chance at goal - no shots either.
Q1 - India 0-0 South Korea: First decent opportunity, a half-chance really, comes for Korea. Long, grounded, slapped ball from their own half into the Indian circle, but the Korean striker is unable to trap - just too much pace on the ball.
Q1 - India 0-0 South Korea: Both teams cancelling each other out in the early exchanges.
And they’re off!
Time for the national anthems
India’s best result at this competition came when they won bronze at the 2013 edition. That team had the likes of current senior team stalwarts like, but not limited to, Rani Rampal, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu and Vandana Katariya. Surely, this current batch of juniors has many that will become big names in the future. It’s also important to add that three in this squad - captain Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami were a part of the team that came fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Teams are out on the pitch warming-up. Shouldn’t be too long before they line-up for the national anthems.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. India, led by Salima Tete, take on South Korea in the first quarter-final of this World Cup, after topping Pool D.
The Indians have been in good form this tournament. Calm, composed, and tireless, they first beat the Welsh 5-1 in the opening match, then followed it up by beating Germany 2-1. In the last group game on Tuesday, they beat Malaysia 4-0 to strike through the first target on their bucket list – winning all group games. Now they face a tricky opponent in two-time champions South Korea for a spot in the semi-final. The match starts at 1230 hrs IST.
Get to know more about India’s squad for the tournament here
