Hockey, FIH Pro League as it happened: India record rare win over the Netherlands
All the updates from the first leg of the tie between India and the Netherlands.
Preview: Dutch team to give India the test it needs to see where they stand
A look at the points table: The win takes India up to second in the points table. So tomorrow will be first vs second.
FT: Ind 2-1 Ned
A look at the FT stats. Just check out the circle penetrations for the Dutch.
It’s all over. India have recorded a rare win over the Dutch. An inexperienced Dutch side but India have taken the win and the three points. A good game – the Dutch U21s putting on a show and pushing India really hard.
Q4: Ind 2-1 Ned
India’s defence is holding strong and it is so important they do. The Dutch are throwing everything into going forward.
Q4: Ind 2-1 Ned
Just 7 minutes left but this is not over by a long shot.
Q4: Ind 2-1 Ned
Another PC for NED but India manage to keep it out. Desperate times with the Dutch launching attacks in waves.
Q4: Ind 2-1 Ned
Slightly sloppy passing to begin Q4. Perhaps the heat is starting to have an effect on the play too.
Q4 begins: Ind 2-1 Ned
India will want to take control a little early here or the Dutch could truly run rampant. Can’t be too defensive, they need more going forward too.
Q3 ends: Ind 2-1 Ned
With one quarter to go, the Netherlands are back in it. India were under immense pressure in the last five minutes but they have managed to hold out.
Q3: Ind 2-1 Ned
The goal has set us up for an exciting finish. India being forced on the backfoot here.
Q3: Ind 2-1 Ned
GOAL! Savita guessed right but it somehow sneaked in. The Dutch needed this goal. Jansen Yibbi helps the Netherlands close the gap.
Q3: Ind 2-0 Ned
The Indian defence couldn’t get the clearance after Savita saved the PC. And then Monika was hit on the body with the ball headed for the goal. Penalty stroke!
Q3: Ind 2-0 Ned
Interesting tactics from India – they look to narrow the field almost as soon as the Dutch get the ball. Good execution too.
Q3 begins: Ind 2-0 Ned
The Dutch will want an early goal to put the pressure back on India. Just remember this is roughly a third string Dutch team – the seniors are not here and there is a big group at the Junior World Cup too.
India coach Janekke Schoman: We did okay but we can do better. I think we gave up possession too easily but did better after we made a few changes.
HT: Ind 2-0 Ned
India hardly touched the ball in the first 8 minutes but their experience has showed since then. The PCs have been good and they have had chances in open play as well.
HT: Ind 2-0 Ned
India in control despite not always being in control. The Dutch controlled the game initially but India took their chances well and have a two-goal lead to show for it. This is what it is all about. Neha (10’) and Sonika (27’) the goalscorers for India.
Q2: Ind 2-0 Ned
The Dutch had a PC but Jansen fires that wide. Good injection but the final result not what they wanted.
Q2: Ind 2-0 Ned
GOAL! A goalmouth scramble after a PC and Sonika was on hand to finish well. Only the first time the Dutch have conceded two goals since the Rio 2016 Olympic final.
Q2: Ind 1-0 Ned
Rajwinder misses a golden opportunity. She had only the Dutch goalie to beat but snatched at the shot a bit and sent it wide.
Q2: Ind 1-0 Ned
India crowding the middle of the field and preventing attacks in that area. They want the Dutch to go wide. Slight lull in play as both teams seem to be taking stock of where things stand.
Q2: Ind 1-0 Ned
Another PC for India but this time it is saved well. It was flicked straight down the middle. Pretty easy save.
Q2: Ind 1-0 Ned
India have started better. A slightly better rhythm. The Dutch are launching some pretty direct attacks from the right but a tight contest developing.
Q2 begins: Ind 1-0 Ned
The Dutch will want to do more with the ball in the final third but India will just want more of the ball.
Q1 ends: Ind 1-0 Ned
The Dutch have looked better but India have the lead and that is what matters. The young Dutch squad had a number of PCs in the first ten minutes but India made their chance count.
Q1: Ind 1-0 Ned
GOAL! India score with their first real attack of the match. It came off a PC, which was initially kept out but Navneet eventually put in a nice pass which Neha neatly deflected into the goal. Fine goal and it will have them feeling more confident now. The Dutch have had most of the ball but India have the first goal.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Seven minutes left in Q1 but India haven’t had any time on the ball. The movement by the Dutch team has been sublime.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Good injection angle. Deflection going over the top. Once again, down the middle by the Dutch. All three PCs so far have been down the middle.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
The Dutch team are young but they are holding their own in the middle. Some fine pace around the field and top class skills too. Another PC for the Dutch, their third PC already. Attacking down the left.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Savita comes up with a nice save. She saw it all the way and palmed it away. India need to be careful and make sure they seize the early advantage.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
Four minutes gone in Q1 and the Dutch have their first PC. Poor defence from India.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
India’s players have on an average played 93 matches. The Dutch team has played 5.4 on an average.
Q1: Ind 0-0 Ned
An opportunity for India to win one over the Dutch. How will this go?
National anthems done: 5 Indians have over a 100 caps. 3 have over 200. For the Dutch only, Jansen has over 20 caps. Really inexperienced team on the field. No Olympic gold medallist on the team.
Head-to-head: The Dutch have a perfect record against India since 2013. The last time the teams played each other was at the Tokyo Olympics when the Netherlands won 5-1.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first leg of the double-header between India and the Netherlands. The World No 1 Dutch team, albeit without many of their top players, is here to give the Indian team a better understanding of where they stand in the larger scheme of things.
“Earlier, we hardly used to get to play against top teams. We haven’t played continuous matches against such teams before,” said India captain Savita Punia, at a pre-match press conference on Thursday.
And these are the matches that help teams improve. India, though, will want to do more than that. They will have a win on their minds.
The Dutch are top of the FIH Pro League points table with 17 points. India are in 4th position with 12 points.