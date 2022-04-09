Rahul Tewatia’s two sixes off the last two balls of the run-chase against Punjab Kings handed a six-wicket win to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Tewatia was unbeaten on 13 off three balls as Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat, who chose to field first after winning the toss, reached their 190-run target to win on the last ball of the match.

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill was the game’s top scorer – hitting 96 off 59 balls, with 11 fours and a six – before he fell to South African Kagiso Rabada in the second last over of the chase.

Gill struck key partnerships with debutant B Sai Sudharsan, 35 off 30 balls, and Pandya, who made 27 off 18.

India’s rookie left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most effective Punjab bowler but went wicket-less in his four overs for 31 runs.

Rabada took two wickets – including opener Matthew Wade, who hit 6 off 7 balls – and gave up 35 runs in his four overs.

West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith leaked 19 runs off the last six balls of Gujarat’s chase and went wicket-less in his three overs for 35 runs.

No tournament gets close to the drama & finishes the #IPL brings … That was ridiculous … #Tewatia — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 8, 2022

Punjab se kuch to issue hai? Rahul tewatia 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 8, 2022

Tewatia, you beauty 🔥🔥 What a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi 🤗 Wonderful match! @rahultewatia02 @ShubmanGill — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 8, 2022

Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.



All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 8, 2022

Tewatia vs PBKS West Indies pacers 🤯 Man continues to pull off such unbelievable heists! @ShubmanGill - Sai Sudharsan partnership was brilliant to watch, #GujaratTitans look like the team to beat this season, who would’ve thought! 😄#GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 8, 2022

Crucial overthrow from Odean on 4th ball, gave extra run & brought Tewatia on strike. Baffled not to see a single Yorker in 20th over by Odean. Well done to @gujarat_titans, Super knock from @ShubmanGill and @rahultewatia02 just ice cool under pressure 👌🏽 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 8, 2022

GT did well to never fall too far behind in the chase, both in terms of required rate and number of wickets left.



And then Rahul Tewatia came, he saw, and he conquered!



Odean's ordinary lengths in the final over didn't help PBKS either.#PBKSvsGT pic.twitter.com/NHX8Qc3L3e — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) April 8, 2022

Shubman Gill's Dot-ball % :



40.3 - IPL 2021

18.5 - IPL 2022



Still a long way to go in the season but these two knocks show that he has found a way to elevate his T20 batting.#PBKSvGT — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 8, 2022

Tewatia-d again. What great drama here at Brabourne #TATAIPL2022 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 8, 2022

Most number of Sixes in the death overs (17-20) among Indian Players since IPL 2020:



22 - Hardik Pandya

𝟐𝟏 - 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚

20 - Ravindra Jadeja

11 - MS Dhoni, KL Rahul

10 - Dinesh Karthik#PBKSvGT — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 8, 2022

Teams which won their first 3 IPL matches:

Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Titans



Both the Gujarat franchises here.#IPL2022 #GTvsPBKS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 8, 2022