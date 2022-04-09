Hockey, FIH Pro League live updates: India 1-0 Netherlands
All the live updates from the second leg of the tie between India and the Netherlands.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
First leg: Clinical India end Dutch winning streak
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH
Live updates
Q4: IND 1-0 NED
Another PC for the Dutch. What pressure this is!
Q4: IND 1-0 NED
Savita to the rescue. Kicks it onto the oncoming defender as well. Danger averted but the Dutch have started well.
Q4: IND 1-0 NED
Monika, stationed at the post, saw that right onto the stick and helped it out. Well done but the Dutch earn another PC soon after.
Q4: IND 1-0 NED
A PC for the Dutch. Here we go. Not much that Navjot could have done about it.
Q4: IND 1-0 NED
The final quarter has begun and the Dutch, who are playing in blue, are already showing that they are going to attack till the final second.
Q3 ends: IND 1-0 NED
India still lead but it is a slender lead. The hosts have defended well but the Dutch are starting to get closer and closer. 15 minutes left in the match for the Dutch to try and get something out of this tie.
Q3: IND 1-0 NED
Good defensive work by the Dutch first and then by the Indians. The game is starting to really open up.
Q3: IND 1-0 NED
Drinks break due to the extreme hot weather. India doing the right things and the Dutch haven’t truly been able to express themselves in Q3.
Q3: IND 1-0 NED
India moving the ball well with short passes and finding some rhythm. Some movement in the direction of the Dutch goal now.
Q3: IND 1-0 NED
India didn’t have any shots in the second half from open play yesterday and only one shot in the match so far. Schopman will want that to change for sure.
Q3: IND 1-0 NED
The second half is underway. India need to start getting a few more shots off. The Dutch will want to finish their moves better.
HT: IND 1-0 NED
Quick look at the HT stats. India have more of the ball but the Dutch have done more with it.
HT: IND 1-0 NED
And that is the end of the first half. India still ahead but the Dutch have asked a lot of questions of Indian skipper and goalkeeper Savita. A chance of the teams to sit back and take stock of how things are.
Q2: IND 1-0 NED
Three big saves by Savita in the space of a minute. The Dutch are starting to trouble the Indian goalkeeper a lot now. Really positive play.
Q2: IND 1-0 NED
Schoman shouting from the sidelines... ‘Pressure, pressure’. The Dutch are creating much more than India at the moment and the hosts need to be careful here.
Q2: IND 1-0 NED
Time for another water break. India have been solid at the back. The Dutch still looking for rhythm but that isn’t easy to find with so many new players in the squad.
Q2: IND 1-0 NED
Steady play by both teams but no clear chances yet. The Dutch had a lot of circle penetrations yesterday and that is happening today as well but the last ball hasn’t quite come together.
Q2: IND 1-0 NED
Q2 begins after a long that usual water break. India have been very good from their PCs and the Dutch would like a few of their own as well.
Q1 ends: IND 1-0 NED
Q1 comes to an end. Very competitive. India got the early goal (38 seconds) but the Dutch have more than held their own.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
Two mins left in Q1. The Indian defence holding firm even as the Dutch try to increase the pace of the game.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
Play begins again and India are employing a high press. The Dutch manage to break through and create a half-chance right in front of India’s goal. It just went a little wide.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
Gurjit Kaur puts it up and over and almost immediately after, there is the water break because of the extreme heat.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
Yesterday, India had begun passively but this is a much better start. And the Indian team has another PC. Good work on the right hand side.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
Both teams trying to make the ball do most of the work. On a day like this, it has to. But that doesn’t mean the team’s are just sitting back – they are showing a lot of hustle in the middle.
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
GOAL! Nothing came out of the first PC but it led to another one. Multiple deflections but Rajwinder Kaur, playing only her fourth match for the senior team, managed to deflect it in. Good reactions and a great start to the match for India.
Q1: IND 0-0 NED
India have a PC inside the opening 20 seconds. A quick move and a good start for India.
National anthems done: A short turnaround for both teams. Just 18 hours between the two matches and that might be a factor today given the heat. Still, the teams played out a very exciting match yesterday and one hopes we see more of the same today. This is India’s last home game till June.
Janneke Schopman: We know what we need to do in these conditions. No point complaining about it. We have our hydration strategies in place.
The afternoon heat: If the heat yesterday wasn’t enough, today will be another challenge. The afternoon game between the top two teams in the points table will see extra one minute breaks during each quarter. It is already 40 degrees C.
Hello and welcome to out coverage of the second leg of the tie between India and the Netherlands. On Friday, India registered their first win against the Netherlands in over a decade with a clinical 2-1 win thanks to their efficient attacking performance backed by their usually stellar defence. It was a pretty inexperienced Dutch team but they still put up a good fight. Expect more of the same today.