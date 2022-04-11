We caught up with @imShard and here's what he had to say about his 'Aaram Se' partnership with @akshar2026, the positive vibe in the camp, and the team's 🔝 performance in #KKRvDC 🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #CapitalsUnplugged #TATAIPL | #DelhiCapitals | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/P9QQkd3e5u