It was Chennai Super Kings’ 200th IPL match but things weren’t going well against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the D Y Patil Stadium. After 10 overs they had reached just 60/2 and it just wasn’t working for them.
But then Robin Uthappa (88 off 50, 4x4, 9x6) and Shivam Dube (95 off 46, 5x4, 8x6) flipped a switch and just started going for the big shots. More importantly, they were just going for the big shots, they were connecting as well.
The duo put on the 165 off 74 – the highest partnership of the tournament and helped CSK reach 216/4 – the highest first-innings total of the season.
Here are reactions to the astonishing partnership:
