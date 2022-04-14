Anya Shrubsole, one of England’s star performers in their triumphant 2017 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup campaign, announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old ended a 14-year career at the highest level.

Shrubsole won the Ashes as well as the World Cup twice. In the final of the 2017 World Cup at Lord’s against India, she returned with memorable bowling figures of 6/46 to win the player of the match award and help England earn a narrow nine-run victory.

The 30-year-old, who once captained England, played 173 games for her county Somerset across all formats, picking 227 wickets. She is fourth on the list of England’s highest ODI wicket-takers, and retires as her country’s top T20I wicket-taker.

Shrubsole will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred.

In a release by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Shrubsole said: “I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years. To have been involved in women’s cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I’d have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in 2017.

“There have been so many people who have supported me along the way and I want to thank them all for everything they have done, but most of all I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my family. They have been with me every step of the way and I simply couldn’t have done it without them.”