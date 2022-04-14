Hockey, FIH Pro League live updates: India take on a very young Germany
All the live updates from the first leg of the tie between India and Germany.
Preview: New-look Germany in search of experience against formidable Indians
Live updates
National anthems done: Time for the match to begin. India clearly not wanting complacency to become a factor here. As Reid said, ‘any team from Germany is a good one.’
Head-to-head: A chance for India to get some top-level competition ahead of the Asian Games.
Top scorers: Harmanpreet Singh has been big for India. He has been on target and when he is, he is hard to stop.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the FIH Pro League tie between India and Germany. Germany is currently second in the group standings with 17 points. They managed six wins (one from a shootout) from their eight matches, along with two defeats. But this is a tie with a difference as the Germans have sent a very young team to India – 12 of the 22 players will be making their senior debuts during the two matches. India, meanwhile, is at the top of the leaderboard with 21 points after winning seven matches (one through a shootout) and even though they are also trying out a lot of players, there is a much more settled look to their side.
