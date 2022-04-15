On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Joe Root was stepping down as England’s Test captain. Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, and a 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia.

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men’s Test captain,” Root said.

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.”

Root, 31, holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s Test captain, his 27 putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.

In a post on Instagram, vice-captain Ben Stokes paid a heartfelt tribute to Root’s time as captain, describing it as a “privilege” to play for him. He wrote: “Been a great ride with you my friend. Watching one of my great mates lead us all out on to the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work. #legend @root66.”

Several other people from the cricket world chimed in to congratulate Root on a challenging but impressive captaincy career, the successor to him and more. Have a look:

And we have been proud of you, @root66 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2CvKzi1NgI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 15, 2022

Honourable exit for Joe Root. I really hope he has 3-4 amazing years as batsman only now. Any tactical shortcomings were made up for by his brilliant batting IMO, but it’s probably the right call, 5 years is a long stint. I wonder if Ben Stokes has agreed to step up now — Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) April 15, 2022

Rooty has stepped down as Test captain.



Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w6zt5eiEXN — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 15, 2022

Despite the dip in his team’s performances of late, #JoeRoot signs off as captain with a lot to take pride in. His personal form last year was just brilliant (1708 runs). Hope we can see more of that Root going forward. — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) April 15, 2022

✅ Most number of games as England captain

✅ Most Test wins as captain

✅ Most runs scored by an England captain



Thank you @root66 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zxgn8XaUKQ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 15, 2022

After Joe Root's resignation, England are now without director of cricket, head coach, selector and captain. Serious rebuilding time for them! — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) April 15, 2022

Root steps down as Test skipper. When the need for a men’s red ball reset was first talked about, I’m not sure having no Managing Director Eng Men’s Cricket, no Head Coach, no Selector and no Test captain all at the same time was in mind. All while the ECB has no Chair. — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) April 15, 2022

He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2022

Sometimes in sport results & performances (good & bad) can get in the way of peoples judgement of the actual person. @root66 is a great human being first & foremost and I can’t imagine how hard a decision this has been for him. Congrats on all you did as @englandcricket captain — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) April 15, 2022

All good things must come to an end.



It has been a privilege and an honour to have worked with @root66 since he was appointed England Test Captain back in February 2017. He is an incredible human & will continue to do what is best for the game.



It has been a pleasure, Rooty! pic.twitter.com/17yEuUDniq — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) April 15, 2022

Englands most successful captain @root66 you’ve conducted yourself with class in everything you’ve done. English cricket is lucky to have you. Look forward to seeing you continue to churn out the runs and support whoever comes next ❤️ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 15, 2022

Like Kohli, , Joe Root ateps down from captaincy saying it’s taking a toll heavy toll of him. Privileges of the job are many, pressures many, many more — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2022

As Joe Root steps down, you wonder how many would have picked when the fifth #EngvInd Test got postponed in September 2021 that both England and India will have a new captain & a coach when the series is completed in June 2022 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 15, 2022

Imagine for a moment that Joe Root starts scoring more runs now that he’s not burdened with the Test captaincy… — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) April 15, 2022

Good luck to @root66 who has resigned from the @englandcricket captaincy. A job he carried out with great integrity and competitiveness. As one of the greatest batsmen in history he brought us some unforgettable moments. Go and score loads more runs in more relaxed circumstances. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2022

The race was run as captain but doubt anyone has ever performed the England captaincy with as much good will, good grace and basic decency as Joe Root.

He was/is a magnificent ambassador for the sport. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) April 15, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)