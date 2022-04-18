IPL 2022 IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ win by three wickets and a ball to spare, a look at who’s saying what David Miller’s unbeaten 94 helped the Titans chase the 170-run target set by Chennai Super Kings. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago David Miller's unbeaten 94 powered the Gujarat Titans to a win over CSK | Sportzpics Winning without Hardik. Winning without Gill scoring a single run. This Gujarat Team is doing things that I never thought were possible with their resources. Two teams—GT and SRH have lit up this #IPL2022— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2022 Highest successful chases in IPL after being 3 down with less than 20 on the board:173/5 by Mumbai Indians v RCB (2012)170/7 by Gujarat Titans v CSK (tonight)#GTvsCSK #IPL2022— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 17, 2022 “Miller hai toh mumkin hai” #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Tmj0tgsukj— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 17, 2022 What a match. IPL has come alive with this close encounter. Congratulations to Rashid on debut as a captain, and Miller sent the ball all over the park.#CSKvsGT— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 17, 2022 First 3 wickets gone for 16, soon it was 87 for 5 and without their most successful batter Hardik Pandya, #GT still chased the target! #GTvsCSK #CSKvsGT— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 17, 2022 What drama! @gujarat_titans won this entertaining battle. Champion stuff by @DavidMillerSA12 and cameo by @rashidkhan_19 👌🏼👌🏼! #IPL2022 #CSKvsGT— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 17, 2022 Killer kills it !! @DavidMillerSA12 you beauty !!! Aur nehra ji ki smile ? 😁 #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 at its best !!!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2022 It's amazing that @DavidMillerSA12 continues to provide Killer 👊 year after year in the IPL. 👏 #GTvCSK— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 17, 2022 M for Miracles. M for Miller. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qZKcD0jZ1w— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2022 It is these types of matches that make the #IPL one of the most watchable sporting events in the world!#IPL2022 #CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 17, 2022 They always seem to find someone..... #GujaratTitans— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 17, 2022 This is exactly how Miller stole the win from CSK! #GTvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ASJHhBOytz— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 17, 2022 Tweet does not exist We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2022 David Miller Yuvraj Singh Wasim Jaffer Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio