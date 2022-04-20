Aakarshi Kashyap clinched the top spot in women’s singles in the selection trials for upcoming big-ticket team events with a three-game win against Ashmita Chaliha on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The selection trials to pick the teams for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games have been taking place in the capital in the past week.

Aakarshi finished the trails without a single defeat, pocketing seven wins out of seven, with the most decisive coming against Ashmita. The Assamese left-hander came into this match with five wins out of six and with the winner guaranteed to take top spot, the match went the former’s way 21-10, 17-21, 21-15.

Haryana teenager Unnati Hooda, meanwhile, completed her impressive week with a third-place finish by defeating Aditi Bhatt in straight games. Aditi will take the fourth spot.

Only PV Sindhu was assured of a direct spot in the squads based on her world ranking and these trials will effectively be the deciding factor to determine the squads for upcoming team events. The No 2 ranked Indian in the BWF world rankings, Saina Nehwal is not part of these trials.

Later in the day, Priyanshu Rajawat will take on Kiran George to decide the top spot in men’s singles section. It will be a crucial battle as three men’s singles players are already assured direct berths through the world rankings in Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy.

The top spots in the three doubles categories will also be decided during the final day’s action in New Delhi.

More to follow

