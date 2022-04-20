West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on an international career that saw him represent the team in 123 ODIs and 101 T20s.
Pollard, 34, is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the modern game and did his best to help the West Indies find their feet at the international level after being named skipper.
His superb display in the 2009 Champions League T20 made him a household name and he continued to have a superb impact for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as well. When in form, he is almost impossible to stop.
He announced the decision on social media and with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, this will come as a huge blow to the West Indies.
Here’s his full statement:
KIERON POLLARD BIDS WEST INDIES CRICKET FAREWELL
After careful deliberation, I have today decided to retire from international cricket.
As is the case for many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20i and ODI forms of the game. I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, giving my heart and soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding.
In 2019, I was asked by Cricket West Indies to lead both the T20i and ODI West Indies teams, which to date is the highest honour bestowed on me and for which I will forever be grateful. As Captain I believe that I have led with passion, openness, courage and everything I could ever possibly give both on and off the field without ever compromising my principles and integrity. I know some of my teammate believe that I am a hard taskmaster and I like to see things done professionally, and that is true, but I also believe in being selfless and creating the environment for individuals and teams to succeed.
Respect for my teammates has been a guiding principle of mine and in turn I have always felt that reciprocated. This made my job all the more enjoyable and rewarding. For their support, I am ever thankful to all my teammates over the years, both as a player and as captain, and wish each of them continued success in the years ahead.
I am grateful to the various selectors, management teams and in particular, Coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career. This and the confidence Cricket West Indies showed in me was particularly reassuring as I stepped up to take on the challenge of leading the team. I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of CWI, Mr. Ricky Skerritt, for his unwavering support and encouragement especially during my time as Captain.