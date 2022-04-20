West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on an international career that saw him represent the team in 123 ODIs and 101 T20s.

Pollard, 34, is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the modern game and did his best to help the West Indies find their feet at the international level after being named skipper.

His superb display in the 2009 Champions League T20 made him a household name and he continued to have a superb impact for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as well. When in form, he is almost impossible to stop.

He announced the decision on social media and with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, this will come as a huge blow to the West Indies.

Here’s his full statement: