India’s Greco Roman wrestlers, Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh, won two bronze medals on Wednesday to take the country’s overall tally to five in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Sahrawat lost to eventual champion Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals but then pinned Uzbek Mahmud Bakhshilloev for a 7-3 win in the 67 kg bronze medal match.

Harpreet went down against Iranian Rasoul Garmsiri ‘by fall’ in the 82 kg semifinals but took the bronze as his Qatari opponent Jafar Khan gave a walkover due to an injury.

Another wrestler, Gyanender, was outclassed 11-0 by Japanese Ayata Suzuki in a 60 kg bronze medal match.

Vikas (72kg) and Ravi (97kg) lost in the first round and crashed out of the medal race early.

With these two medals added to the tally, Indian finished with a total of five medals in the Greco-Roman tournament. Sunil Kumar (87kg), Arjun Halakurki (55kg) and Neeraj (63kg) had also bagged bronze on Tuesday.