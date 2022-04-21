MS Dhoni produced a classic finish as Chennai Super Kings condemned Mumbai Indians to their seventh straight defeat of this season in the Indian Premier League match at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

CSK were constantly pegged back in the run-chase by a disciplined bowling and fielding effort by Mumbai. In the end, they needed 48 off the last four overs. First Dwaine Pretorius played a cameo of 22 off 14 balls. He was dismissed off the first ball of the final over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where 17 runs were required.

Then, Dwayne Bravo took a single and gave the strike to Dhoni. With 16 needed off 4 balls, Dhoni hit a straight six, a pull behind wickets for four, ran a hard two, and then finished with a swing through long leg for four.

The former India and CSK captain finished with 28 off 13 balls with 3 fours and one six at a strike rate of 215.38.

What a guy. What a guy! #CSK: 156/7 (20) #MumbaiIndians: 155/7 (20)https://t.co/5kJ0Q1axxA pic.twitter.com/TKDKrwAkYc — The Field (@thefield_in) April 21, 2022

As a result, MI became the first team to lost seven matches at the start of a IPL season.

- First team to lose first 7 games of an IPL season #CSKvMI #IPL2022 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 21, 2022

Earlier, Mumbai were stunned early after being asked to bat first, but recovered to post 155/7 in their 20 overs. One of their brightest sparks in this season so far, young Tilak Varma top-scored with an unbeaten 51 from 43 balls. Before that, Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32 to continue his good touch.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary returned with figures of 3/19 while Dwayne Bravo got two wickets. Choudhary was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling effort in the powerplay.

📽 IPL pic.twitter.com/UocgXNlFWo — The Field (@thefield_in) April 21, 2022

Points table after MI vs CSK Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Pts Form 1 GT 6 5 1 0 0 0.395 10 WWLWW 2 RCB 7 5 2 0 0 0.251 10 WWLWW 3 RR 6 4 2 0 0 0.380 8 WLWLW 4 LSG 7 4 3 0 0 0.124 8 LWLWW 5 SRH 6 4 2 0 0 -0.077 8 WWWWL 6 DC 6 3 3 0 0 0.942 6 WLWLL 7 KKR 7 3 4 0 0 0.160 6 LLLWW 8 PBKS 7 3 4 0 0 -0.562 6 LLWLW 9 CSK 7 2 5 0 0 -0.534 4 WLWLL 10 MI 7 0 7 0 0 -0.892 0 LLLLL

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 156 for 7 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 40, Robin Uthappa 30, MS Dhoni 28 not out; Daniel Sams 4/30).

Mumbai Indians: 155/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwyane Bravo 2/36).