Royal Challengers Bangalore had a night to forget as they were crushed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

SRH moved to second on the table, having won with 12 overs and nine wickets to spare. It was their fifth straight win after starting the season with two defeats.

Invited to bat, RCB were shot out for 68. That it happened five years exactly to the day of RCB’s infamous 49 all out was also a bizarre piece of coincidence. Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15 while Glen Maxwell made 12. All the other RCB batters were out in single digit scores in what was a forgettable night.

Former captain Virat Kohli was out for a first-ball duck for the second straight match, one ball after current captain Faf du Plessis was cleaned up by Marco Jansen in a dream over.

In response, it was a matter of time (and Net Run Rate) for SRH to close the deal and thanks to a 28-ball 47 from Abhishek Sharma, the men in orange chased the target down in 8 overs.

Heartbreaking: Virat Kohli out for first-ball ducks in consecutive matches for first time in IPL

Points table after RCB vs SRH Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts GT 7 6 1 0.396 12 SRH 7 5 2 0.691 10 RR 7 5 2 0.432 10 RCB 8 5 3 -0.472 10 LSG 7 4 3 0.124 8 DC 7 3 4 0.715 6 KKR 8 3 5 0.080 6 PBKS 7 3 4 -0.562 6 CSK 7 2 5 -0.534 4 MI 7 0 7 -0.892 0

For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece while spinner Jagadeesha Suchith got two. Jansen was declared player of the match.

RCB: 68 all out

SRH: 72/1 in 8 overs



SRH improve their NRR from -0.077 to +0.691 🔥 and move to 10 points.



RCB's NRR goes from +0.251 to -0.472. https://t.co/f3cvRIE1N5 pic.twitter.com/viNNsHfVu6 — The Field (@thefield_in) April 23, 2022

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 72/1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 28-ball 47, Harshal Patel 1/18)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10).

