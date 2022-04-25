Domestic giants Railways, captained by Sneh Rana, were one of the two undefeated teams in the Elite Groups while Jemimah Rodrigues-led Mumbai and Shafali Verma-led Haryana also made the cut for the knockout phase of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the country’s domestic Twenty20 competition taking place after a brief hiatus.

The tournament’s group phase came to a close on Sunday with the knockouts scheduled to begin on 28 April.

Here’s a look at the knockout fixtures: 28 April

Pre-quarterfinal 1 - Kerala v Nagaland Pre-quarterfinal 2 - Jharkhand v Haryana Pre-quarterfinal 3 - Himachal v Goa 30 April

Quarterfinal 1 - Maharashtra v TBD Quarterfinal 2 - Odisha v TBD Quarterfinal 3 - Railways v TBD Quarterfinal 4 - Baroda v Mumbai 2 May Semifinals 4 May Final

In Group A, Smriti Mandhana-led Maharashtra bounced back well after an opening match defeat against Andhra to win four out of their five matches and topped the standings. But only just ahead on NRR from Kerala, who were one of the more impressive sides in the group stages. They nearly defeated Maharashtra as well in a low-scoring match and won all four of their matches while chasing, riding on strong bowling performances.

Elite Group A TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Maharashtra 5 4 1 1.210 16 Kerala 5 4 1 1.144 16 Rajasthan 5 3 2 0.297 12 Andhra 5 3 2 1.752 12 Hyderabad 5 1 4 -0.028 4 Meghalaya 5 0 5 -4.609 0

Kerala qualifies for the knockouts and will face Nagaland in pre-quarters. They had won Plate group T20 title in 2018 when the tournament was held in a different format. #WomensT20Trophy



Video and caption by @theumpires_call 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lvCdRzzixn — Krithika (@krithika0808) April 24, 2022

Here is the final few moments of Rajasthan vs Andhra match.



What a thriller this was!



Rajasthan needed 6 off 6. Then 3 off 3. Then 3 off 1.



An overthrow helped them to run three runs and some big celebrations followed. 🤝#CricketTwitter #SeniorT20Trophy #WomensT20Trophy pic.twitter.com/uO4lVM6bzi — Krithika (@krithika0808) April 22, 2022

Odisha were the only other team apart from Railways to finish the Elite Group phase unbeaten, with five wins out of five. There was heartbreak for Tamil Nadu on the final day as they lost a close match against Odisha which saw Jharkhand go through in second place.

Elite Group B TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Odisha 5 5 0 1.661 20 Jharkhand 5 4 1 1.090 16 Tamil Nadu 5 3 2 0.533 12 Tripura 5 2 3 -0.049 8 Chhattisgarh 5 1 4 -0.887 4 Bihar 5 0 5 -2.077 0

Sneh Rana-led Railways were in tough situations in a couple of matches but their internationals-filled lineup found ways to get out of them and finished with a perfect record. Himachal Pradesh, thanks to Harleen Deol playing a key role in a win against Delhi with a big century in a run-chase, finished second in a strong group after two losing their first two matches.

Delhi, who even had good chances to win against Railways, and Pooja Vastrakar-led MP missed out. Recent ODI Trophy finalists Karnataka were arguably the biggest surprise of the group stage as they finished with four defeats and just a solitary win.

Elite Group C TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Railways 5 5 0 1.461 20 Himachal Pradesh 5 3 2 -0.455 12 Delhi 5 3 2 0.411 12 Madhya Pradesh 5 2 3 0.031 8 Chandigarh 5 1 4 -0.505 4 Karnataka 5 1 4 -0.874 4

Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia were in good form as Baroda topped Group D on NRR while Shikha Pandey-led Goa finished second.

Elite Group D TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Baroda 5 4 1 0.673 16 Goa 5 4 1 0.129 16 Uttar Pradesh 5 3 2 1.144 12 Vidarbha 5 2 3 0.250 8 Gujarat 5 1 4 -0.484 4 Uttarakhand 5 1 4 -1.768 4

Captaining the side and turning the arm over a fair bit, Jemimah was the star of the show for Mumbai as they entered the knockouts top of the group. Coming in second in a group filled with star internationals was Shafali’s Haryana. The youngster was in sensational form with the bat too in the group phase.

Bengal, with Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh in the mix, finished third. They spoiled the party for Punjab in the final group stage match as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side fell short of the target in a must-win match despite a flying start. The India T20 captain was in good form herself while Taniya Bhatia too had good, high strike-rate innings to her name but the Punjab side left themselves too much to do in the end.

Elite Group E TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Mumbai 5 4 1 2.538 16 Haryana 5 4 1 1.074 16 Bengal 5 3 2 0.509 12 Punjab 5 3 2 0.258 12 Assam 5 1 4 -1.905 4 Saurashtra 5 0 5 -1.840 0

Most sixes so far in this season's Indian women's Senior T20:



32 Kiran Navgire (6 innings)

12 Shafali Verma (5 innings)

10 Jemimah Rodrigues (5 innings)#WomensT20Trophy — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 24, 2022

Only one name is enough to sum up the Plate Group: Kiran Prabu Navgire. The Nagaland allrounder pretty much single-handedly made sure her side won all their matches and topped the group to enter the knockouts. With 469 runs at an SR of 180.38 in six innings and 7 wickets at an SR of 18.0 to go with it, Navgire’s all-round exploits put Nagaland in the knockout phase.

Plate Group TEAM MAT WON LOST NRR PTS Nagaland 6 6 0 2.690 24 J & K 6 5 1 1.316 20 Pondicherry 6 4 2 1.025 16 Manipur 6 3 3 -0.635 12 Sikkim 6 2 4 -0.758 8 Mizoram 6 1 5 -0.129 4 Arunachal Pradesh 6 0 6 -3.367 0

Fastest 50s at the #WomensT20Trophy 2022



Kiran Navgire 18 @TheShafaliVerma 22

Kiran Navgire 26

Shafali Verma 27

Kiran Navgire 30

Shafali Verma 31@YastikaBhatia 31

What fun would it be if Kiran & Shafali open the batting for a team in the Women's T20 challenge with Yastika at 3 — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) April 23, 2022

All stats and results for the tournament available on the BCCI website here