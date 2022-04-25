Seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan became just the second player after Virat Kohli to amass 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old left-hander got to the landmark during the clash between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, in what was his 200th IPL match. Dhawan even ended up crossing 9,000 T20 runs during the match.

Punjab is the fifth team that Dhawan is playing for in his IPL career. Before that, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (scoring 2,518 runs for the franchise), Delhi Capitals (2,066 runs), Deccan Chargers (969 runs) and Mumbai Indians (233 runs).

Here’s a look at some batting records from the IPL:

Most runs in IPL

Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s
V Kohli 207 6402 113 36.58 129.80 5 42 555 212
S Dhawan 199* 6007* 106* 34.72 126.54 2 45 675 130
RG Sharma 216 5764 109* 30.65 130.28 1 40 508 234
DA Warner 155 5668 126 41.98 140.57 4 53 550 210
SK Raina 200 5528 100* 32.51 136.73 1 39 506 203
AB de Villiers 170 5162 133* 39.70 151.68 3 40 413 251
CH Gayle 141 4965 175* 39.72 148.96 6 31 404 357
RV Uthappa 193 4949 88 28.11 130.85 0 27 481 182
MS Dhoni 199 4866 84* 39.88 135.73 0 24 338 223
KD Karthik 200 4256 97* 26.76 132.00 0 20 417 127
Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo (*will be updated at the end of Dhawan's innings)

Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL over the years

Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s
Career 200* 6002* 106* 34.69 126.60 2 45 675 130
2022 8 218* 70 31.14 125.29 0 1 21 6
2021 16 587 92 39.13 124.62 0 3 63 16
2020 17 618 106* 44.14 144.73 2 4 67 12
2019 16 521 97* 34.73 135.67 0 5 64 11
2018 16 497 92* 38.23 136.91 0 4 59 14
2017 14 479 77 36.84 127.39 0 3 53 9
2016 17 501 82* 38.53 116.78 0 4 51 8
2015 14 353 54 27.15 123.42 0 3 45 6
2014 14 377 64* 29.00 118.18 0 2 49 7
2013 12 311 73* 38.87 122.92 0 3 37 5
2012 15 569 84 40.64 129.61 0 5 58 18
2011 14 400 95* 33.33 129.03 0 2 47 7
2010 10 191 56 19.10 112.35 0 2 23 3
2009 5 40 22 10.00 88.88 0 0 3 0
2008 14 340 68* 37.77 115.25 0 4 35 8
Courtesy: iplt20.com (*will be updated at the end of Dhawan's innings)