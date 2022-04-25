Seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan became just the second player after Virat Kohli to amass 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

He made it a big one too on the night, finishing unbeaten on 88 off 59 balls.

The 36-year-old left-hander got to the landmark during the clash between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, in what was his 200th IPL match. Dhawan even ended up crossing 9,000 T20 runs during the match, the third Indian to do so after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

For another milestone, Dhawan crossed 1000 runs against CSK in the IPL too, becoming the first batter to do so against the men in yellow.

Punjab is the fifth team that Dhawan is playing for in his IPL career. Before that, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (scoring 2,518 runs for the franchise), Delhi Capitals (2,066 runs), Deccan Chargers (969 runs) and Mumbai Indians (233 runs).

Here’s a look at some batting records from the IPL:

Most runs in IPL Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s V Kohli 207 6402 113 36.58 129.80 5 42 555 212 S Dhawan 199* 6086 106* 35.17 126.92 2 46 684 132 RG Sharma 216 5764 109* 30.65 130.28 1 40 508 234 DA Warner 155 5668 126 41.98 140.57 4 53 550 210 SK Raina 200 5528 100* 32.51 136.73 1 39 506 203 AB de Villiers 170 5162 133* 39.70 151.68 3 40 413 251 CH Gayle 141 4965 175* 39.72 148.96 6 31 404 357 RV Uthappa 193 4949 88 28.11 130.85 0 27 481 182 MS Dhoni 199 4866 84* 39.88 135.73 0 24 338 223 KD Karthik 200 4256 97* 26.76 132.00 0 20 417 127 Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo (Updated at the end of Dhawan's innings)