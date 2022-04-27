A fast-paced, thoroughly entertaining match littered with goals starting from the 92nd second has been praised as yet another Champions League classic. Manchester City led by two goals three times during the first leg semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday, but could only hold on to a 4-3 win.
The clash between the two European heavyweights was expected to be the tie most fans, pundits and players alike would have been hoping to catch a glimpse of, and it lived up to expectations.
There were flashes of delightful passes and crosses, devastating nutmegs, a calmly slotted Panenka spot-kick, and seven goals.
