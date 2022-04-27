A fast-paced, thoroughly entertaining match littered with goals starting from the 92nd second has been praised as yet another Champions League classic. Manchester City led by two goals three times during the first leg semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday, but could only hold on to a 4-3 win.

The clash between the two European heavyweights was expected to be the tie most fans, pundits and players alike would have been hoping to catch a glimpse of, and it lived up to expectations.

There were flashes of delightful passes and crosses, devastating nutmegs, a calmly slotted Panenka spot-kick, and seven goals.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions

What a fantastic game 🤯 Give my boy Benzi the Ballon D'Or 👑☝🏼 #MCIRMA @Benzema @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 26, 2022

Seven goals.

Over 30 legends.

Under 23 huge talents.

Two different, top managers.

The next Ballon d’Or winner.

Only two cards in 90 minutes.

One ‘Panenka’ penalty.



It wasn’t a game - it was a movie. ⭐️ #UCL



Good news: we’ve another one in 8 days.



Champions League football 🏆✨ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022

Hopefully the second leg will be more entertaining. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 26, 2022

We're in a world where we're (rightly) criticising Manchester City for ONLY scoring 4 against Real Madrid — Sam Lee (@SamLee) April 26, 2022

👀 Karim Benzema is just one goal away from equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record...#UCL pic.twitter.com/9jMqPtQeaZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2022