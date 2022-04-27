World No 9 Lakshya Sen was upset in a close second round encounter at the Badminton Asia Championship by China’s Shi Feng Li. The Indian saw his strong lead in the deciding game being overturned by Li, who came up with a 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 win in 56 minutes at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines.

Later, B Sai Praneeth also excited the tournament after a fourth seed Jonatan Christie won their second round match 21-17, 21-13 in 34 minutes.

Sen had made a good strong start to take the opening game before the World No 65 from China pushed back in the second game to level proceedings.

Neck and neck at 7-7 in the decider, Sen raced to a commanding 17-10 lead and looked set to make it through to the third round.

But Li made another comeback, winning 11 of the next 13 points to go through to the quarterfinals where he will face Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang, ranked 15th in the world.

In the earlier matches on Day 2 of the event, top seeded women’s singles player Akane Yamaguchi beat Aakarshi Kashyap 21-15, 21-9.

In women’s doubles, K Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 21-19, 21-12 to Malaysian pair Anna Cheong and Mei Xing Teoh.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth will be playing later in the day.