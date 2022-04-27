Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has called on the selectors to appoint Rishabh Pant as vice-captain of the national team.

In an interview on Sports18’s Home of Heroes, Yuvraj said Pant needs to be “groomed and given time”, describing the keeper-batter as a player whose “game has evolved in recent years.”

“You must get someone ready. Like Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right. Then he evolved,” said Yuvraj who believes Pant can be the right man to lead the Test team in the near future.

“A keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground. You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don’t expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done,” said Yuvraj.

The former India all-rounder dismissed critics questioning Pant’s maturity.

“I was immature at that age, Virat (Kohli) was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time,” said Yuvraj. “I don’t know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team.”

Yuvraj revealed that in his conversations with Pant, he often cites the example of Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who made 17 Test centuries batting at number seven.

“You have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. In terms of best keeper-batter, I see Rishabh could be the future legend,” said Yuvraj.

