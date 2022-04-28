The raw, unplayable pace of Umran Malik once again lit up the Indian Premier League, despite his Sunrisers Hyderabad team losing by five wickets to the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

But it was still the performance of the 22-year-old that stood out and got social media buzzing, as he took his first five-for - all the five wickets that the Titans lost in their run chase.

Everyone enjoys his bowling: SRH coach Tom Moody wants Umran Malik to keep looking for wickets



Remarkably, four of the five wickets he took were by shattering the batter’s stumps, while Hardik Pandya, the Titans’ captain, was late to meet a ferociously fast short ball and was out caught.

The Wankhede Stadium crowd chanted his name in unison, enthralled by the talent and pace of the youngster from J&K. There was a similar reaction on Twitter as well, as fans, pundits and even rival teams commended his achievement on Wednesday night.

Watch highlights of his spell here

Here are some of the Twitter reactions

Another young player to come to the fore this @IPL is #UmranMalik A 5w haul tonight🔥. He just gets better with every game. Well bowled, lad 👏 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

𝙐𝙈daa 5⃣pell that in #GTvSRH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2022

With #UmranMalik it’s not 4 overs anymore - it’s 24 BALLS. Could appear like a lifetime for a team batting against him! And the thing is - you can’t play him out too. He’s breathing 🔥 #SRH — RK (@RK_sports) April 27, 2022

The fact that there’s more genuine excitement about how far Umran Malik could go rather than mere astonishment over how he’s got here in terms of his raw pace is perhaps a sign of how much India has developed as a fast-bowling nation in the last few years #IPL2022 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik becomes the first ever bowler to take all the first 5 wickets to fall in an IPL innings. #IPL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 27, 2022

In 2020, #UmranMalik was yet to play for J&K senior team when @sheikhsuhail177, a senior video analyst with JKCA, called me up and said, “There’s this guy who will soon play IPL and even for India, please keep an eye on him!” I was like, “Are you sure?” He said, “100%”.#IPL2022 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 27, 2022

In all seriousness, Umran's playing the role that Rashid played in the SRH set up, taking middle over wickets, keeping the oppostion guessing, and in his last three games, doing it at a comparable economy. Wow. #GTvSRH — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 27, 2022

Only three pacers have hit the timber 4️⃣ times in an #IPL match (read as: Bowled a batsman). They are:

Lasith Malinga

Siddarth Trivedi

Umran Malik.



What we witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium tonight was something special. #CricketTwitter #TATAIPL #IPL2022 #SRH #GTvSRH — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) April 27, 2022

The rise and rise of Umran Malik is the story of this IPL. So far he's been coming to bowl with opposition under pressure but this time came when GT were wicketless and took down the top 3 🔥 #SRHvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XCfS59VlIK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 27, 2022

Send some scouts to Jammu. There must be more where he came from! #UmranMalik — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

#UmranMalik is making me wish I had taken up fast bowling! Imagine the kind of inspiration he is to the young kids.. Bowling around 150kmph and knocking the stumps down with searing pace.. What a sight?#IPL2022@SunRisers#hotstuff — Woorkeri Raman (@wvraman) April 28, 2022

Given the depth in India's fast bowling resources, it is impossible for anyone to climb up the ladder and replace the current ones unless you are special. And Umran Malik is that special talent, who can just walk into the XI. Net bowler at last WC, could be certain this time. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) April 27, 2022

What a game of cricket !! #UmranMalik top spell but one bowler can’t win you the game ! @rashidkhan_19 u beauty @rahultewatia02 great partnership . Aur yeh nehra ji ki smile 😁 off side #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 at its best — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik in #IPL2022

Matches: 8

Wickets: 15

dots: 94

1s: 40

2s: 10

3s: 2

4s: 27

6s: 9

Balls: 182

Nbs: 2

Wds: 5

Runs conceded: 239 [228 off the bat]

dot%: 51.65

1-3%: 28.57

4-6%: 19.78

--

PP: 0 wkts in 7 balls

middle (7-15): 10 wkts in 157 balls

slog (16-20): 5 wkts in 18 balls — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 28, 2022

Umran Malik ⭐️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 27, 2022

Umran shatters Miller’s stumps and Abhinav Manohar’s too in his final over. He’taken all 5wickets to have fallen with hostile pace which is thrilling to watch but obviously too hot for batsmen to handle! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 27, 2022

Whew. Umran Malik is ripping the stumps apart! He is the real deal. #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 27, 2022

Bowlers with 4 BOWLED dismissals in an IPL match:



Malinga vs Delhi, 2011

S Trivedi vs RCB, 2012

UMRAN MALIK vs GT, 2022 #IPL2022 #SRHvGT — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 27, 2022

Umran pace ka Maalik… 5wickets 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 27, 2022

A star is born!! #UmranMalik — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik is ripping it. Magnificent control of length and mostly razor-sharp lines. For a batter, facing 153kph means having about .07-.09 seconds less than when facing 135kph. That's more than enough time for the ball to sneak past the bat and destroy the stumps. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 27, 2022

4-0-25-5



Umran Malik should be the Man of the Match irrespective of the results. — Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) April 27, 2022 And he was.