The raw, unplayable pace of Umran Malik once again lit up the Indian Premier League, despite his Sunrisers Hyderabad team losing by five wickets to the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
But it was still the performance of the 22-year-old that stood out and got social media buzzing, as he took his first five-for - all the five wickets that the Titans lost in their run chase.
Everyone enjoys his bowling: SRH coach Tom Moody wants Umran Malik to keep looking for wickets
Remarkably, four of the five wickets he took were by shattering the batter’s stumps, while Hardik Pandya, the Titans’ captain, was late to meet a ferociously fast short ball and was out caught.
The Wankhede Stadium crowd chanted his name in unison, enthralled by the talent and pace of the youngster from J&K. There was a similar reaction on Twitter as well, as fans, pundits and even rival teams commended his achievement on Wednesday night.
Watch highlights of his spell here
Here are some of the Twitter reactions