On Thursday, Kuldeep Yadav dominated his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time this season, taking 4/14 in three overs to restrict them to 146. His outstanding effort earned him the Player of the Match award as Delhi Capitals won the match by four wickets.

His return to form, without a doubt, has been one of the storylines of the IPL season so far.

From Kuldeep & Chahal’s rise to Rohit & Kohli’s struggles: Talking points from IPL 2022 so far



During the post-match presentation ceremony, the spinner said, “I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve. I don’t get scared of failing now.”

In his three over spell, Kuldeep claimed the wickets of Baba Indrajith and Narine (0) to reduce KKR to 35 for four. He then followed it up by dismissing skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), who had been rebuilding the innings, in the 13th over and Andre Russell, who was dismissed for a duck in the same over.

“I liked Russell’s wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out,” he said.

With his consistent performances, Kuldeep has bagged 17 wickets in eight matches, only one behind current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 18 wickets. After being dropped from India’s limited-overs squad and a series of under-par performances, he staged a comeback this season after being bought by DC for Rs 12 Cr.

“This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don’t think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths,” he said.

He continued, “There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He’s like my big brother and has always backed me. He kept motivating me when I was injured and I hope he wins the Purple Cap.”

Here is a look at who’s been saying what regarding Kuldeep’s performance against KKR:

Kuldeep Yadav not finishing his quota will be one of the biggest mysteries this season. Four wickets in three overs. #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 28, 2022

#IPL2022



Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav vs his former side Kolkata Knight Riders this season:



4/35 (4 overs)

4/14 (3 overs) pic.twitter.com/jZCkLcvj14 — The Field (@thefield_in) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav in last three years for KKR: 5 wickets



Kuldeep Yadav this season in 2 games against KKR: 8 wickets 🔥 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) April 28, 2022

"I wish from my heart that Chahal wins the purple cap"



That was a lovely line in the post-match chat with Kuldeep Yadav.#IPL2022 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 28, 2022

#KuldeepYadav's tendency to give delicious flight even after being hit is what makes me switch on the tv on a weekly off.



Shane Warne's school of spin bowling. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep against KKR is a different beast — best girl | IPL era (@awkdipti) April 28, 2022

Shocking captaincy this to not finish Kuldeep Yadav’s quota of four overs. He was bowling so beautifully. Could’ve easily had a five-fer today. #IPL2022 — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) April 28, 2022

my goat kuldeep won the MOM in every match DC has won this season. just superrrrb❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/P8G2ORRXnn — shriya🫐 / kuldeep stan (@comeonrish) April 29, 2022

Making it look like a walk in the park, so cool @imkuldeep18 ❄️🧊#KKRvDC #IPL2022 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 28, 2022

Tough times don't last tough people do. And these two are as tough as they come. So good to see KulCha back in form together 😊 #KKRvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/4bJTdTj8cI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 28, 2022

Most wickets in #IPL2022:



Chahal - 18

Kuldeep - 17 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2022

Kkr batting has been such a worry. Well done DC on your win. Kuldeep yadav has been consistently bowling so well 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav has been the Player of the Match in all 4 matches DC has won in this IPL season so far #DCvKKR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 28, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav on Yuzvendra Chahal:



"Competition mera usse (Chahal) kabhi raha nahi hain. Bade bhai jaisa hain mera aur hamesha mujhe back karta hain. Jab injury mein tha, usne bahut motivate Kiya. Hamesha phone karta tha. Mai toh dil se chahta hu Purple Cap wohi jite."#DCvKKR — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 28, 2022

I am not scared of failure now - Kuldeep Yadav . What a lovely state of mind this man is in . Well bowled @imkuldeep18 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 29, 2022

I am so enjoying doing these post match conversations with Kuldeep Yadav. His confidence is coming through and I am so happy for him. #Kulcha is back. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 28, 2022

Well bowled @imkuldeep18 match winning spell ! Looking good for a comeback 💪 @Ravipowell26 beautiful to watch #KKRvDC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2022

Deepaaaaa on fire 🔥 @imkuldeep18 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2022