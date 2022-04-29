Badminton Asia Championships, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao quarterfinals live: Match goes to decider
Updates from the quarterfinal matches at the continental individual championships happening in Manila.
Live updates
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 18-15 He Bingjiao: BRILLIANT RALLY! And Sindhu roars, as does the crowd along with her. Good recovery from the Indian.
Just felt like there was another twist in this match... and He Bingjiao has closed things down. And there is some confusion with the scores. No one knows what is going on. I have it as 16-14 to Sindhu but massive confusion.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 16-13 He Bingjiao: That’s more like the Sindhu review we have come to embrace! Just to break the momentum, it would seem, the push was well long. HBJ has made it a 4-point game. And another fantastic crosscourt drop at the net! Three point game!
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 16-11 He Bingjiao: Sindhu is willing herself on at the moment as a lift from HBJ sails well over. The Chinese gets the serve back as Sindhu’s crosscourt lift goes wide. The quality has just dipped from both in this phase.... and as I type that, a delightful drop at the net from HBJ.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 15-9 He Bingjiao: Couple of strange misses from Sindhu, misses a overhead and then a defensive block by a fair distance despite getting into position. Can’t afford to lose the momentum here.... and she nails the body smash again next point.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 14-7 He Bingjiao: Biggest roars of the match so far as HBJ makes another error, followed by a Sindhu special body smash.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 11-5 He Bingjiao: PV Sindhu with a superb crosscourt smash and she has a big lead going into the final change of ends! Can He Bingjiao come back here from the side that she dominated the 2nd half of 2nd game?
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 10-5 He Bingjiao: A lift that seemed to be landing Sindhu in imminent trouble but a jump smash from HBJ lands in the middle of the net. Huge error that, with momentum on her side a bit. Another error from her and it’s a 5-point game again.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 8-5 He Bingjiao: Rally of the match! PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao play a superb point, pushing each other front and back but it is the Indian who clinches it with a well placed lift to the back court. She knows it was a great point too, leads 7-2. But HBJ quietly makes a mini comeback soon after.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 6-2 He Bingjiao: Sindhu realising the importance of an early lead in the decider. Definitely injected more pace into her shots, moving He Bingjiao front and back, trying to impose herself after winning a point. HBJ trying to slow down the pace as well, a sign she is perhaps feeling the pace.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21, 3-2 He Bingjiao: Well, well. Sindhu gets a review right. That’s good to see! On a serious note, this is an aggressive start by Sindhu even if the scoreboard is still very tight.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-21 He Bingjiao: A really close contest in the first half of the opening game but from 10-10, the Chinese shuttler just took off. Sindhu couldn’t control her errors and HBJ found great angles. Sindhu will need a strong start to the third game, as she will finish from this side.
.Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 13-20 He Bingjiao: Sindhu has the serve back after a wrong challenge from HBJ. Still game points galore for the Chinese.
.Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-19 He Bingjiao: ..and now the errors flowing from Sindhu. Huge turnaround from 10-10.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-17 He Bingjiao: Fantastic rally and signs that the drift is playing a part too. A sensational late shot from the backcourt by He as she thinks she has misjudged this and then it somehow lands in just on the other side of the net. Couple more points after that. Sindhu chasing the game now.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 10-14 He Bingjiao: And HBJ has consolidated to a bigger advantage after the break. Best phase for her yet
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 10-11 He Bingjiao: A lovely subtle winner at the net and that is HBJ at her best! From 10-10, she goes into the interval with the lead. Game on, folks.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 9-8 He Bingjiao: Corrected score
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 9-8 He Bingjiao: He Bingjiao has certainly found her radar now (lovely couple of crosscourt winners at the net and then to the backcourt) even though the errors are still more from her racket. Sindhu certainly knows she is in a proper battle now, the ‘come on!’s are getting more frequent. Good contest at the moment, Sindhu sneaks back ahead.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 6-6 He Bingjiao: Increasingly certain that the change of ends is impacting rallies for sure. Sindhu’s lifts are a bit short at the moment, and that is letting HBJ kill off points with her body smashes. Unlike HBJ in the opening game though, Sindhu not letting this get away from her. Couple of big roars from the Indians as she levels things up.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9, 3-4 He Bingjiao: On the early indications of game 2, may not be anything serious physically that is bothering BHJ. Aggressive start from her, good movement, even a dive during a rally that we didn’t early. Sindhu has the serve back after a hard-fought rally.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 21-9 He Bingjiao: Game 1, Sindhu! Great control from the Indian star for pretty much the duration of the opening game. He Bingjiao held her left shoulder a couple of times, perhaps a niggle? Not clear yet. She looks a bit frustrated during the interval, whether that is pain or not... we’ll see. Sindhu should focus on doing the things she is at the moment.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 20-9 He Bingjiao: Possibly a left shoulder issue for HBJ? She has held it a couple of times now and has not been returning well from her forehand side. Game points galore for Sindhu but He saves a couple.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 18-7 He Bingjiao: Not many crosscourt from Sindhu, but she nails the smash there (still not going for the lines though, focussed on keeping the shuttle well in play). Sharp kill at the net after that.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 16-7 He Bingjiao: Sindhu meanwhile, playing with great control. Seems to be concentrating on playing straight, avoiding crosscourt shots given the drift perhaps. Good stuff from the Indian so far. HBJ meanwhile is starting to just find her radar now. Might be too late for game 1, but could still get interesting.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 11-2 He Bingjiao: Just far too many errors from the Chinese left-hander at the moment. Sindhu reaping the rewards for a clean start. Good lea at the interval.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 9-2 He Bingjiao: On attack and defence, HBJ has not adjusted her lengths yet. Sindhu keeping things straight as much as possible.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 5-2 He Bingjiao: Good start for Sindhu, here. Good defence on show early on, that’s a nice sign. Both players clearly trying to first find the right pace on this court regarding the lengths.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao: HBJ to serve, we are underway. Players have spoken about conditions being tricky in Manila this week, will be interesting to see how much control both players have.
Women’s singles quarterfinals, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao: Players on court. No 7 vs No 9 and a 7-9 H2H. Sindhu has her issues against lefties, we know. But she looked strong in the bronze playoff in Tokyo. She will need to be at her best.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Badminton Asia Championships, it is quarterfinals day in Phillipines.
There are two matches featuring Indians today. Fourth seeded PV Sindhu progressed to the last eight of the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila after coming up with a 21-16, 21-16 win over Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi. She takes on China’s He Bing Jiao, the fifth seed who the Indian had beaten for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. This will be the first match of the day on Court 1.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also through to the quarterfinals after a 21-17, 21-15 win over the Japanese team of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito. They will play fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh. This will be the penultimate match on Court 1.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Sony Sports Network