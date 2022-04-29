The Indian Premier League 2022 features 10 teams and the league stage is being played at four venues in Maharashtra.

Each year, the Purple Cap is taken home by the bowler who picks the most wickets in the season. In the previous edition of the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel picked up 32 wickets to win the prize.

This year, the race for the Purple Cap is a close one but Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the bragging rights for most wickets.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal is turning it on in IPL 2022

Here is the list of the top wicket-takers so far this season: