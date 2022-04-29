Former tennis star Boris Becker was on Friday sentenced to prison for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, will serve half of the term having being convicted at London’s Southwark Crown Court over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing 825,000 euros ($866,500) of debt and shares in a tech firm.

More to follow...