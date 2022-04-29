Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century in three matches for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two game against Durham in Hove on Friday.

Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test squad earlier this year for the home series against Sri Lanka, has been in good touch for Sussex. This is now his 53rd first-class century.

Pujara in County Cricket so far this season Match Bat Start date of match Ground Sussex vs Durham 107 (ongoing first innings) 28 April Hove Sussex vs WORCS 109 & 12 21 April Worcester Sussex vs Derbyshire 6 & 201* 14 April Derby ESPNCricinfo

In the second match against Worcester, Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls and that was following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season, made while his side were following on. That innings on Sussex debut saw Pujara become only the second Indian to score a double-century in the County Championship, after Mohammed Azharuddin who has scored two.

It also ended a run of 52 first-class innings without a century for Pujara, and it seems to have opened a floodgate of sorts for the Indian veteran, who could now be back in reckoning for the national side who play a solitary Test in England soon.