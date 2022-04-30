Chennai Super Kings announced that MS Dhoni is back to lead the franchise with Ravindra Jadeja relinquishing the role he took up at the start of the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

The defending IPL champions made the announcement on Saturday, with Dhoni returning to lead the franchise he had been captain of since the inaugural season. The 40-year-old led Chennai to four IPL titles, the most recent being in the 2021 season.

A statement issued by CSK read, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

At the time of the announcement by the franchise, CSK were second-last on the IPL 2022 points table with just two wins from eight matches.

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Form GT 9 8 1 0.377 16 WWWWW RR 8 6 2 0.561 12 WWWLW LSG 9 6 3 0.408 12 WWLWL SRH 8 5 3 0.600 10 LWWWW RCB 10 5 5 -0.558 10 LLLWW DC 8 4 4 0.695 8 WLWLW PBKS 9 4 5 -0.470 8 LWLLW KKR 9 3 6 -0.006 6 LLLLL CSK 8 2 6 -0.538 4 LWLWL MI 8 0 8 -1.000 0 LLLLL

CSK’s season is in danger of being over early in terms of their playoff hopes, with six points from eight points. Jadeja’s personal form has been one of the concern areas for the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL (batting) Year Mat Runs HS Avg BF SR 50 Career 208 2498 62* 26.86 1955 127.77 2 2022 8 112 26* 22.40 92 121.74 0

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL (bowling) Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 208 3163 4029 132 5/16 30.52 7.64 23.96 3 1 2022 8 156 213 5 3/39 42.60 8.19 31.20 0 0

Dhoni has led CSK in every season the franchise has been part of the IPL and that record will now continue into 2022. The former India captain, 40 now, starred in one of the two matches his side has managed to win this season so far against fellow strugglers and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK’s next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

