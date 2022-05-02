Harshada Sharad Garud earned India’s first gold medal in weightlifting at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, on Monday.

Harshada won the gold medal in the women’s 45kg category with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg), giving India a 1-0 lead on the first day of competition.

Harshada finished first in the snatch with a 70kg effort, while she was second in the clean and jerk with an 85kg effort, behind Turkey’s Bektas Cansu (85kg), who won silver with a total effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova won bronze in the non-Olympic category with a weight of 149kg (67kg+82kg).

Anjali Patel, the other Indian in the competition, placed fifth overall with a combined effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

Other Indians who have won medals in the junior global tournament include Mirabai Chanu, who won bronze in 2013, and Achinta Sheuli, who won silver last year.