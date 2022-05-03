While paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal maintained their spots in the top 40 of the men’s singles table tennis world rankings, India had a new entrant in that group on Tuesday with Manika Batra moving up 10 places to No 38.

Manika Batra is already also in the top 10 of world’s mixed doubles and women’s doubles rankings along with Sathiyan and Archana Kamath respectively.

Batra’s move to No 38 makes it her career best singles ranking, reported PTI.

Here’s a look at the top-ranked players/pairs from India in different categories.

India's significant moves in latest WTT ranking Category RANK PLAYER NATIONALITY POINTS Men's singles 34 (Up 5) Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN India 530 Men's singles 37 (Up 1) Sharath Kamal ACHANTA India 480 Women's singles 38 (Up 10) Manika BATRA India 540 Women's singles 66 (Up 26) Archana Girish KAMATH India 239 Men's doubles 29 (Up 7) Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN

Harmeet DESAI IndiaIndia 404 Women's doubles 4 - Manika BATRA

Archana Girish KAMATH IndiaIndia 1399 Mixed doubles 6 (Up 1) Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN

Manika BATRA IndiaIndia 1614 Courtesy: WTT

Overall, Sharath and Sathiyan are the only two male players in the top 100 for singles, while there are three more apart from Batra in women’s singles. Archana Kamath in No 66, moving up from 92. Recently crowned national champion Sreeja Akula is world no 68, having 39 spots from 107th position. Also in top 100 is Reeth Tennison, up to 97 by nearly 200 spots.

