Karim Benzema scored an extra-time penalty as Real Madrid pulled off another astonishing comeback in the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and book a showdown against Liverpool in the final.

City looked certain to go through when Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate but Rodrygo, on as a substitute, scored an incredible late double, his goals in the 90th and 91st minutes, to send the tie to extra time.

With City still reeling, Real Madrid landed the knock-out blow as Benzema earned and then converted a spot-kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, with another remarkable fightback at the Santiago Bernabeu added to the club’s long list of magical European nights.

Like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before them, City will wonder how they emerged as losers from a match they largely controlled and there will be fresh scrutiny on coach Pep Guardiola, who, for all his success, goes another year without leading City to the European glory they so crave.

City’s collapse would have been almost inexplicable had it been against anyone other than Real Madrid, who advance to their 17th final in the competition. They are a victory against Liverpool away from lifting a 14th European Cup.

Here are some Twitter reactions from Real Madrid’s magical European night against Manchester City:

A night full of emotions... Very proud of this 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 and the 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 ¡ Hasta el final ! GRACIAS 🤍 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 ! 🇫🇷🔥 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #UCL #aporla14 #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/68CNRITjwh — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 4, 2022

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

The last time Real Madrid lost a champions league final was 1981



The opponent? Liverpool



The stadium? Parc de princes



You know what to do with this info 😋#YNWA — Talented 🏀🏀 (@TalentedFBG) May 4, 2022

Pep Guardiola is the only person I feel sorry for. He coached a win over both legs but was let down. pic.twitter.com/7V7b3w2HFN — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 4, 2022

feel like we might be about to witness pep guardiola going beyond baldness itself, the man is on the precipice of reaching negative hair - a human first — Stan Account (@tristandross) May 4, 2022

Manchester City go out to Real Madrid - but Pep Guardiola will be staggered with how his side have thrown away their place in the final. To concede two goals in injury time is unacceptable.



Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the final is a fascinating clash. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) May 4, 2022

Credit to Real Madrid for not giving up and all the sweet stuff, but that game really was about Manchester City throwing away something they had in their hands. They froze and bottled a huge opportunity. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 5, 2022

Karim Benzema in the knockout phase of the 2021/22 #UCL:



vs PSG ⚽️⚽️⚽️

vs Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

vs Manchester City ⚽️⚽️⚽️



Different gravy. pic.twitter.com/S2B0wwbwil — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 5, 2022

43 goals in 43 official games with Real Madrid this season. 15 goals in 11 Champions League games this season. ⚪️⭐️ #UCL



Don Karim Benzema.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VJesnoJOUc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2022

Benzema knocked out the 3 oil clubs PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.. he must be an environmental activist — ّ (@Asensii20) May 4, 2022

Two Champions League as a player with AC Milan.



Two Champions League as a coach with AC Milan.



One Champions League as a coach with Real Madrid.



One more UCL final now after winning La Liga & breaking the record by winning the title in top 5 leagues.



Carlo Ancelotti. ⭐️ #UCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2022

Everyone else right now: 🤯



Carlo Ancelotti: 🤨 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 4, 2022

It’s been a rough 35 days of football for Riyad Mahrez!



March 29: Algeria 🇩🇿 concede in the 124th minute of extra time vs Cameroon and fail to qualify for this year’s World Cup.



May 3: Man City concede three late goals in 5 minutes that cost them a place in the CL final. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/uJdKcOUTs3 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) May 5, 2022

How can I still be surprised and shocked at what Real Madrid did last night - considering they do it ALL THE TIME? #UCL — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) May 5, 2022

Incredible scenes still around the Bernabeu, horns going, lads just driving around the stadium in cars while blaring the “Hala Madrid” song out open windows. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 4, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)