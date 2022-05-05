Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the rest of Indian Premier League 2022 and Mumbai Indians have signed Tristan Stubbs as replacement.

With just one victory in nine matches, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table and became the first team to be ruled out of contention for a playoffs spot.

Stubbs is a 21-year old wicketkeeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs with three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Here’s a look at all the injured players and their replacements across all 10 teams so far in IPL 2022: