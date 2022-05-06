In what was overall a strange mega auction for Mumbai Indians ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, one of the recruitments that they were praised for was that of Singapore-born Aussie power-striker Tim David.

After featuring in the XI at the start of the tournament for two matches, where he scored 12 and 1 against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Rs 8.25 crore-signing David was left out in favour of South African youngster Dewald Brevis.

But back in team now for the last couple of matches, David has shown what he was always thought to be capable of, providing some fireworks at the death. His latest innings was a 21-ball 44* against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday.

After the team’s defeat earlier against Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit Sharma was specifically asked about bringing David back into the XI.

“Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone,” Rohit had said.

“We’ve got to make sure that whoever is playing in the XI, we give them enough games because at the end of the day you want a settled team. No matter what is happening on the field you can’t look at the other option unless the guy’s played a few games because they need to settle down.

“(It’s) relatively a very new team so their roles, what they do for different teams, when they play for their country, it’s different. When they come here, we expect something different from them so keeping that in mind we need to make sure they get enough chances and opportunities.

“We tried not to make too many changes … but when you lose games there’s always discussion about who can come in and who can go out. As far as I’m concerned, I want to make sure whoever plays gets enough opportunity to prove themselves.”

But that response only seemed a bit contradictory to the fact that MI had dropped David without giving him enough chances in the first place, especially on occasions when the team was not completely utilising their overseas quota or their foreign players often struggled.

On Friday, after David’s innings, the reactions on Twitter largely centred around the MI think-tank’s handling of the destructive batter:

#IPL2022



Tim David! 👏🏽#MumbaiIndians lost their way after a good start thanks to Rohit Sharma but fireworks from Tim David (44* off 21) takes them past 170. (Makes you wonder why he wasn't backed earlier in the tournament eh, MI fans?)



MI: 177/6 https://t.co/f3cvRImYL5 pic.twitter.com/FhQTQUy4vV — The Field (@thefield_in) May 6, 2022

Back 10 only 80 for #MI. Decent score but they will feel they could have got another 20. And Tim David will play every game from here! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2022

Not surprised to see Tim David come good. However, MI might be regretting not giving him a consistent run. #GTvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/q2Fj0Nz0fM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 6, 2022

Tim David showing his value. Tough on him as he got out early in his first couple of games as a finisher. In the last couple of games Tim David has shown a lot of promise. In hindsight he should've played all games. We will see a lot more of him in future — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 6, 2022

Tim David got solid power and big reach. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 6, 2022

Bruh Tim David 🥵🥵🥵🔥 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 6, 2022

Really curious to know who made the call in the MI team to drop Tim David after a few failures at the start of the season. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) May 6, 2022

Tim David, what a knock. We're going to see many of such brilliant finishes in IPL from this big boy. What an asset. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 6, 2022

wait, is Tim David good? — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) May 6, 2022

Mumbai Indians dropped Tim David for only 2 failures .This was the biggest mistake ever — Asha (@ashaa_45) May 6, 2022

Not a good sign Mumbai gonna play Tim David against CSK. Thode din aur drop rakhna tha. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 6, 2022