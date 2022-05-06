The Mission Olympic Cell added six para athletes, including four para-badminton, players to the Core team list of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Additionally, the MOC also approved three-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Finland at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre.

The 40-year-old javelin thrower will be accompanied by his strength and conditioning coach Lakshay Batra for the 38-day camp in Finland, which is expected to cost the government Rs 11.5 lakhs.

The six para-athletes that have been added to the Core list of TOPS:

Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Someswara Rao - Men’s Long Jump - T64

Manasi Joshi – Badminton - SL3

Nithya Sre – Badminton - SH6

Mandeep Kaur - Badminton - SL3

Manisha Ramdass - Badminton - SU5