Lucknow Super Giants climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 points table with an emphatic 75-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.
LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi’s 19th over to end up on 176/7. Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls.
However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.
In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking three wickets apiece.
Brief scores
LSG 176/7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22).
KKR 101 all out in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 45, Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31).
IPL 2022 points table after LSG vs KKR
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Form
|1
|LSG
|11
|8
|3
|0.703
|16
|WWWWL
|2
|GT
|11
|8
|3
|0.120
|16
|LLWWW
|3
|RR
|11
|7
|4
|0.326
|14
|WLLWW
|4
|RCB
|11
|6
|5
|-0.444
|12
|WLLLW
|5
|DC
|10
|5
|5
|0.641
|10
|WLWLW
|6
|SRH
|10
|5
|5
|0.325
|10
|LLLWW
|7
|PBKS
|11
|5
|6
|-0.231
|10
|LWLWL
|8
|KKR
|11
|4
|7
|-0.304
|8
|LWLLL
|9
|CSK
|10
|3
|7
|-0.431
|6
|LWLWL
|10
|MI
|10
|2
|8
|-0.725
|4
|WWLLL