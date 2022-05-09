Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will have to complete their campaign without one of their star batters as Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of the 2022 season due to an injury on his left forearm muscle.

While MI have found some momentum after a horror start, they don’t have much to play for the rest of the season. The Rohit Sharma-led MI team was the first team to be ruled out of playoff qualification this season after losing their first eight matches.

In a statement released by the IPL, it was confirmed that the 31-year-old sustained the injury during Mumbai’s match against Gujarat Titans last Friday.

“He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” the franchise said.

After missing the initial part of the season due to an earlier injury, Yadav played eight matches this season for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included three half-centuries.