The Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders had several talking points. They ranged from KKR’s 52-run victory over the listless MI, to Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant spell and Pat Cummins’ player-of-the-match winning performance. But what managed to raise several eyebrows was KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer’s admission that the CEO of the team has a say in the selections and axing of players.

KKR’s constantly changing selection policy this season is one of the issues that has plagued the side this season. The constant chopping and changing of the Playing XI is likely to affect the stability of any team and it has reflected in the inconsistent performances from KKR, who are in the bottom half of the leage table.

During the post match presentation, when the KKR skipper was questioned about the constant chopping and changing his side has undergone in the season, he answered, “It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL.”

He also nonchalantly added, “We discuss with the coaches, CEO (Venky Mysore) is also involved in team selection. Baz (Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain.”

The cricketing community on Twitter, unsurprisingly, had a lot to say about this admission from Shreyas Iyer.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Just confirms what was being thought. Kudos to Shreyas for bringing it out in the open. Very little point of a captain here. Teams selected by all, plans in place before, another reason why I say to not judge Shreyas, Pant, as captains. The set up is taking the calls maybe. https://t.co/B4yH4Uhi69 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 10, 2022

Not surprising at all. Which is why all this talk of buying a 'captain' was hogwash to begin with. And this would have probably been the case even if someone else was KKR skipper too. And this was pretty much the case at DC too with Shreyas.



Which is why I have been saying for https://t.co/eBNQSFoiMM — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 9, 2022

Funny thing is he's happy about it 🙆🤦🤦 pretty certain at least one player was as shocked as us hearing that... casually puts it across as though it's the norm.. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 10, 2022

Interesting from Shreyas Iyer. Casually drops this: "obviously the CEO is also involved in team selection". — Global Spot League Official (@GlobalLeagues) May 9, 2022

CEO for team selections :) https://t.co/BXXIAxZT3R — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 9, 2022

Kudos to Shreyas Iyer for actually saying this openly. This (CEO interference) was something that every KKR fan guessed but was never actually confirmed on record. Morgan or DK (no offense to them) would have never said this publicly. Dunno how the scenario was with GG though. — Andre andar gend bahar (@tweet2tickle) May 9, 2022

TBH good on Shreyas Iyer to say that coach and CEO have more power than him in team selections.



Why should he take the backlash for the sorry squad KKR assembled?



BTW,all those who thought that Shreyas was evil genius captain after first few matches can maybe pipe down now. — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 9, 2022

After dropping them, might I add. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 9, 2022

Shreyas getting sacked after one season after that comment (CEO involved in team selection)? Surely, it will ruffle a few feathers #IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) May 9, 2022