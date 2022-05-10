The Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders had several talking points. They ranged from KKR’s 52-run victory over the listless MI, to Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant spell and Pat Cummins’ player-of-the-match winning performance. But what managed to raise several eyebrows was KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer’s admission that the CEO of the team has a say in the selections and axing of players.
KKR’s constantly changing selection policy this season is one of the issues that has plagued the side this season. The constant chopping and changing of the Playing XI is likely to affect the stability of any team and it has reflected in the inconsistent performances from KKR, who are in the bottom half of the leage table.
During the post match presentation, when the KKR skipper was questioned about the constant chopping and changing his side has undergone in the season, he answered, “It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL.”
He also nonchalantly added, “We discuss with the coaches, CEO (Venky Mysore) is also involved in team selection. Baz (Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain.”
