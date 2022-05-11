Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League season due to an injury, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday.

Jadeja started the season as CSK’s captain but handed over the reins back to MS Dhoni mid-way through the season.

“Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday,” the franchise said in their statement. “He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”

CSK are currently ninth on the points table after 11 matches with just 4 wins and 7 losses. They take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games, had a forgettable season on most counts.

Jadeja IPL batting stats Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 Career 210 2502 62* 26.62 127.59 0 2 2022 10 116 26* 19.33 118.37 0 0

Jadeja IPL bowling stats Year Mat WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 210 132 5/16 30.79 7.61 24.28 3 1 2022 10 5 3/39 49.60 7.52 39.60 0 0

Jadeja led CSK in eight games losing six and winning two, CSK since have won three out of four games with MS Dhoni back as captain.

Dhoni, after taking the leadership mantle back from Jadeja had said the leadership was weighing on the allrounder’s performances.

“Once you become the captain, we have to take care of lot many things and that also includes your own game,” Dhoni had said after his first match back as captain.

“And with him the thing was that his mind was working a lot. It’s not easy to control your mind, it’s the strongest feature. Body, physics and all those things are fine but once your mind starts working and it wants to contribute more it doesn’t really stop. So what really happens is that the individual is not able to relax. Even when he closes his eyes and wants to sleep, the mind is still working.

“So I felt it was having an effect on his game. Is this burden affecting his game? Because I would love Jadeja as a bowler, batter and fielder. Even if you relieve captainship and if you are at your best and that’s what we want. We were also losing a great fielder, we are struggling for a deep mid-wicket fielder, still we have dropped 17-18 catches and that’s a matter of concern.”

