Diksha Dagar went one better than her silver-medal showing at the 2017 Deaflympics, to claim gold at the ongoing edition in Caxias do Sol in Brazil on Wednesday.

But it wasn’t the only medal for the Indians on the day, as the badminton contingent notched up two gold and a bronze to take India’s total tally to 10 medals – seven gold and three bronze.

Dagar, the 22-year-old golfer, who is the only Indian to have competed in both the Deaflympics and the Olympics – she competed in Tokyo 2020 – beat American Ashlyn Grace Johnson to the gold, with France’s Margaux Brejo taking the bronze.

It was shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan who won the first medal of the day for India, after she beat Katrin Neudolt of Austria for gold in the women’s singles badminton event.

In men’s singles, Abhinav Sharma took home the bronze after losing the semi-final to Myeong Soo Seo of South Korea.

He did however, later combine with Jerlin to win the mixed doubles gold medal to top off an impressive day for India.

The two shuttlers were also a part of the squad that won the gold medal at the team event earlier in this edition of the Deaflympics. It was Dhanush Srikanth who won India’s first gold of the event when he won the men’s 10m air rifle – Shourya Saini finished with bronze at the same event.

Dhanush later paired up with Priyesha Deshmukh to win gold in the mixed air rifle event. Abhinav Deshwal won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol, while Vedika Sharma took bronze in the women’s air pistol.