Badminton Watch: Winning moments after Indian men's badminton team creates history at Thomas Cup Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth and Prannoy won their matches against Malaysia as India were assured of a medal at the prestigious Thomas Cup. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian players celebrate after their Thomas Cup quarterfinal win | Badminton Photo A historic win needs a historic celebration 🥳🔥Here's team 🇮🇳 celebrating the assurance of #ThomusCup medal in style 😍🎥: BAI#PBLIndia #ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 #Badminton pic.twitter.com/EAplXcNkyn— Premier Badminton League (@PBLIndiaLive) May 12, 2022 Read more here:🏸 #ThomasCup2022 #Bangkok2022 A historic day for Indian badminton!@BAI_Mediahttps://t.co/TwMZPvnIgD pic.twitter.com/YsMa1sceG8— The Field (@thefield_in) May 12, 2022