Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to a minor hip injury, announced the franchise on Friday.

In the five games Cummins played this season, he scored 63 runs including the joint-fastest IPL fifty. He also picked up seven wickets including a 3/22 in his last game against Mumbai Indians.

Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of #IPL2022 owing to a minor hip injury.



According to Cricket.com.au, Cummins is said to be returning to Sydney to rest his injury after managing it through the IPL. He is expected to finish his recovery at home before travelling out to Sri Lanka for the ODI and Test series in the tour next month.

It is likely that the Australian Test captain prioritised rest as a packed calendar awaits him. Following the Sri Lanka tour, Australia will defend their T20 World Cup title at home in this year’s World Cup, followed by a five-test home summer, a Test tour of India, and an away Ashes campaign before returning to India for the ODI World Cup in October 2023.