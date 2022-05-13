Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of the Men’s Asia Cup, starting May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to an injury.

Rupinder, who was named captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session. He will be replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament.

Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the vice-captain of the side.

“It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now.”

“While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We’ve got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilizing this opportunity,” expressed Coach BJ Kariappa.

Indian Men’s Squad:



Goalkeepers

1. Pankaj Kumar Rajak

2. Suraj Karkera

Defenders

3. Yashdeep Siwach

4. Abhisek Lakra

5. Birendra Lakra (Captain)

6. Manjeet

7. Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders

8. Vishnukant Singh

9. Raj Kumar Pal

10. Mareeswaren Sakthivel

11. Sheshe Gowda BM

12. Simranjeet Singh

Forwards

13. Pawan Rajbhar

14. Abharan Sudev

15. SV Sunil (Vice Captain)

16. Uttam Singh

17. S.Karthi

18. Nilam Sanjeep Xess