Punjab Kings kept themselves in the race for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs with a dominating 54-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.
Punjab King rode on Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone’s (70 off 42 balls) brilliant knocks to register a crucial win.
IPL 2022 points table after RCB vs PBKS
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Form
|Q
|GT
|12
|9
|3
|0.376
|18
|WLLWW
|2
|LSG
|12
|8
|4
|0.385
|16
|LWWWW
|3
|RR
|12
|7
|5
|0.228
|14
|LWLLW
|4
|RCB
|13
|7
|6
|-0.323
|14
|LWWLL
|5
|DC
|12
|6
|6
|0.210
|12
|WLWLW
|6
|PBKS
|12
|6
|6
|0.023
|12
|WLWLW
|7
|SRH
|11
|5
|6
|-0.031
|10
|LLLLW
|8
|KKR
|12
|5
|7
|-0.057
|10
|WLWLL
|9
|CSK
|12
|4
|8
|-0.181
|8
|LWLWL
|10
|MI
|12
|3
|9
|-0.613
|6
|WLWWL
Asked to bat first, Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note.
His compatriot Livingstone then hit five fours and four sixes at the back end to take Punjab Kings to 209/9.
All eyes were on Virat Kohli to see if he could find some form and the former skipper did start on a bright note only to be dismissed for 20 off 14.
Punjab’s bowlers then rallied to limit RCB to 155/9 to stay alive in the competition.
Kagiso Rabada (3/21) took three wickets, while Rahul Chahar (2/37) and Rishi Dhawan (2/36) accounted for two RCB batters each.
For RCB, Harshal Patel (4/34) and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the top bowlers.
Brief scores
Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Livingstone 70, Bairstow 66; Harshal 4/34, Hasaranga 2/15).
Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Maxwell 35, Patidar 26, Rabada 3/21).