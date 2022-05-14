Punjab Kings kept themselves in the race for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs with a dominating 54-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Punjab King rode on Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone’s (70 off 42 balls) brilliant knocks to register a crucial win.

IPL 2022 points table after RCB vs PBKS

Team  Pld  Won  Lost  Net RR  Pts  Form 
GT  12  0.376  18  WLLWW 
2   LSG  12  0.385  16  LWWWW 
3   RR  12  0.228  14  LWLLW 
4   RCB  13  -0.323  14  LWWLL 
5   DC  12  0.210  12  WLWLW 
6   PBKS  12  0.023  12  WLWLW 
7   SRH  11  -0.031  10  LLLLW 
8   KKR  12  -0.057  10  WLWLL 
9   CSK  12  -0.181  LWLWL 
10   MI  12  -0.613  WLWWL

Asked to bat first, Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note.

His compatriot Livingstone then hit five fours and four sixes at the back end to take Punjab Kings to 209/9.

All eyes were on Virat Kohli to see if he could find some form and the former skipper did start on a bright note only to be dismissed for 20 off 14.

Punjab’s bowlers then rallied to limit RCB to 155/9 to stay alive in the competition.

Kagiso Rabada (3/21) took three wickets, while Rahul Chahar (2/37) and Rishi Dhawan (2/36) accounted for two RCB batters each.

For RCB, Harshal Patel (4/34) and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the top bowlers.

Brief scores

Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Livingstone 70, Bairstow 66; Harshal 4/34, Hasaranga 2/15).

Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Maxwell 35, Patidar 26, Rabada 3/21).