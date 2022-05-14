Punjab Kings kept themselves in the race for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs with a dominating 54-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Punjab King rode on Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone’s (70 off 42 balls) brilliant knocks to register a crucial win.

IPL 2022 points table after RCB vs PBKS Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Form Q GT 12 9 3 0.376 18 WLLWW 2 LSG 12 8 4 0.385 16 LWWWW 3 RR 12 7 5 0.228 14 LWLLW 4 RCB 13 7 6 -0.323 14 LWWLL 5 DC 12 6 6 0.210 12 WLWLW 6 PBKS 12 6 6 0.023 12 WLWLW 7 SRH 11 5 6 -0.031 10 LLLLW 8 KKR 12 5 7 -0.057 10 WLWLL 9 CSK 12 4 8 -0.181 8 LWLWL 10 MI 12 3 9 -0.613 6 WLWWL

Asked to bat first, Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note.

His compatriot Livingstone then hit five fours and four sixes at the back end to take Punjab Kings to 209/9.

All eyes were on Virat Kohli to see if he could find some form and the former skipper did start on a bright note only to be dismissed for 20 off 14.

Punjab’s bowlers then rallied to limit RCB to 155/9 to stay alive in the competition.

Kagiso Rabada (3/21) took three wickets, while Rahul Chahar (2/37) and Rishi Dhawan (2/36) accounted for two RCB batters each.

For RCB, Harshal Patel (4/34) and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the top bowlers.

Brief scores

Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Livingstone 70, Bairstow 66; Harshal 4/34, Hasaranga 2/15).

Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Maxwell 35, Patidar 26, Rabada 3/21).